Stage set for polls in two Assembly seats

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: All arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of elections in two Assembly segments of Jharsuguda district, Collector and District Election Officer Bibhuti Bhusan Das said.

The Jharsuguda and Brajarajnagar segments under Bargarh Parliamentary constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Das said 253 booths have been set up in Jharsuguda and 257 in Brajrajnagar. The total number of voters in the district has gone up to 4,34,113 against 4,20,874 in the last elections.

The number of differently-abled voters in Jharsuguda Assembly constituency was 4,259 and 3,912 in Brajrajnagar.

The Collector said special arrangements have been made this time for visually-impaired voters who will be able to exercise their franchise using Braille language. As many as 21 model booths will be set up in the district including three in Jharsuguda, Lakhanpur, Kolabira and Laikera, two in Kirmira, three in Jharsuguda municipality area, three in Belpahar and two in Brajrajnagar.

“Seating arrangements have been made in these booths which will have chairs, coolers, drinking water and other amenities,” Das said.

The Collector said separate toilets for male and female voters will be set up in each booth. Besides rest room, ramp facility for differently-abled voters with drinking water, electricity connection, etc will be available at each booth as per the directive of the Election Commission.

Volunteers will be posted in all booths while CCTVs will be installed in 51 where arrangements for webcasting will be made.

