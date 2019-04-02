BJP banks on Modi to counter Rahul charges

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After losing three Hindi heartland States including neighbouring Chhattisgarh to Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have intensified their poll campaign in the State with the twin objectives of improving the party’s number in the Lok Sabha by winning more seats and end the 19 years of BJD rule by installing a BJP Government.Odisha being the focus State of BJP this election, the two top guns of the saffron party are not leaving anything to chance.

After launching the campaign for the first phase polls in the State from Jeypore in Koraput district on March 29, the Prime Minister is once again coming to the State on Tuesday to address his second Vijay Sankalp rally at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi.The party has selected venues keeping in mind the recent rallies held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress chief, during his February 6 visit to Bhawanipatna and March 8 trip to Koraput, had launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister.

While spewing venom against the State Government and the Centre for neglecting undivided Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput (KBK) districts at his Bhawanipatna rally, Rahul had come down heavily on Modi for scrapping the KBK scheme and the backward region grant fund (BRGF) under which special Central assistance was provided to these districts.

Rahul had also reiterated his party’s support to the primitive tribes in their fight against Vedanta for mining bauxite from Niyamgiri hills in Kalahandi district. The next visit of the Prime Minister to Rourkela has been scheduled on April 6. The Congress chief, during a rally at the Steel City on February 6, had slammed Modi for failing to keep his promise of creating two crore jobs per annum for youths.

Rahul had also hit out at the Prime Minister for failing to fulfil the election promise of upgrading the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela to a super-speciality hospital and construct a second bridge over Brahmani river.Modi is expected to counter all charges of Rahul during his visit to Kalahandi and Rourkela. While State BJP president Basanta Panda is trying his luck from Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, Union Minister Jual Oram is seeking re-election from Sundargarh. Rourkela Assembly segment is part of Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency.

Kalahandi to witness PM visit after 26 years

Bhawanipatna: Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhawanipatna on Tuesday. Apparently, this is after 26 years that a Prime Minister will be visiting Kalahandi district. In 1965, Indira Gandhi had visited the undivided Kalahandi to review the famine situation. Later in 1978, Morarji Desai visited the district to lay foundation stone of Indravati project. PV Narsingha Rao was the last Prime Minister to visit Kalahandi in 1993. Rao had announced the KBK project and laid foundation stone for Lanjigarh-Junagarh rail line. Meanwhile, BJP workers and supporters of Modi have started arriving in Bhawanipatna for the Prime Minister’s event.