Home States Odisha

BJP’s Bijay in Patkura, Aparajita for BBSR-North

The BJP on Monday nominated senior leader Bijay Mohapatra from Patkura Assembly segment and popular Odia cine star Aparajita Mohanty from Bhubaneswar-North seat.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Monday nominated senior leader Bijay Mohapatra from Patkura Assembly segment and popular Odia cine star Aparajita Mohanty from Bhubaneswar-North seat.The central election committee of BJP announced the names of candidates for three of the remaining four Lok Sabha and 11 out of 15 Assembly seats that will go to polls in the last phase.The candidature of Mohapatra was announced four days after he rejoined the party which he had quit along with former Union minister Dilip Ray in November last year.

Mohapatra, who could not file his nomination from Patkura in 2000 polls due to last minute betrayal by the BJD, has not been able to make to it to the Assembly since then. A former Water Resources minister in the Biju Patnaik Government, Mohapatra had joined BJP in 2009 and contested from the seat the same year. However, he was defeated by BJD’s Bed Prakash Agarwal. This time, Mohapatra will once again face his traditional rival Agarwal, a sitting BJD MLA from the seat. 

In 2014 polls, Mohapatra changed his constituency and tried his luck from Mahakalpada where he faced his arch rival and sitting BJD MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak. However, he faced another defeat.After nominating bureaucrat-turned-politician Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency, BJP has fielded cine star Mohanty from Bhubaneswar-North Assembly seat. State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty, who contested from the seat last time, was seeking a renomination from the party this time. 

The BJP ticket for Nilagiri Assembly seat has gone to sitting BJD MLA Sukanta Nayak who joined the saffron party after being denied renomination by BJD. Similarly, a day after joining BJP, former chairman of Puri Municipality Jayant Sarangi got the party nomination from Puri Assembly seat.

After resignation of BJP vice president Raj Kishore Das, a senior leader from Mayurbhanj, the party has given ticket to Krushna Chandra Mohapatra for Morada Assembly segment. The party is yet to announce candidates for four Assembly seats of Basta, Bhograi, Champua and  Kendrapara (SC).Abhimanyu Sethi, son of sitting MP from Bhadrak Arjun Charan Sethi, is the BJP candidate for the reserved Parliamentary seat. The father-son duo joined the saffron party on Sunday after senior Sethi was denied BJD ticket. The party has renominated Amiya Mallick for Jajpur (SC) constituency while Bisweswar Tudu, an engineer by profession, has been given ticket for the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj seat. The BJP is yet to name its candidate for Jagatsingpur Parliamentary seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp