Home States Odisha

Alliance partners CPM, Congress on sticky wicket over district status to Bonai

Congress sources said if CPM ignores the district issue, it risks losing a sizeable number of votes of Bonai residents, while supporting it would irk George.

Published: 02nd April 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

CPM

CPM flags used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The CPM seems to have been caught between the devil and deep sea on the issue of district status for Bonai sub-dvision of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.The party had been on the forefront raising the demand for the separate district status with sitting MLA from the constituency Laxman Munda spearheading a movement on the issue. However, the scenario has changed after the party entered into an alliance with Congress, whose regional strongman and Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey fiercely opposed to it. 

George is the Congress candidate for Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat and in no situation is going to relent. While the CPM has fielded Munda from Bonai Assembly constituency, its alliance partner Congress is contesting the Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency and the rest six Assembly segments under it.  

Political observers said the alliance partners are heavily dependant on each other to make victory possible for their candidates. While in 2014, Laxman won by a narrow margin of 18,18 votes, the CPM will need Congress push to see it through comfortably this time. At the same time, the faction-ridden Congress also needs CPM help to ensure a good lead for George from the Assembly segment.

Congress sources said if CPM ignores the district issue, it risks losing a sizeable number of votes of Bonai residents, while supporting it would irk George. In the changed scenario both allies are in a tricky situation and will prefer to put it on the backburner. The BJP, on the other hand, is ready to pounce on the difficulties of the allies.  Bonai BJP organisational district president RS Pradhan said they continue to support the demands for declaration of separate Bonai district, Notified Area Council for Bonai sub-divisional headquarter and block status to Khuntgaon panchayat.

The party would highlight the double-standards adopted by the alliance partners on the issue, he said.
The Bonai MLA Munda, avoiding direct comment over the issue, said he would go by the decision of his party and at the same breath admitted it to be a popular demand of Bonai people. George has maintained that Sundargarh is a scheduled district under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution and at no cost its bifurcation will be allowed. Any attempt to de-schedule the disrict will jeopardise the special constitutional rights and protection to tribal people. He said it would only be decided by the tribal masses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM Odisha CPM CPIM Bonai Bonai district status Sundargarh Laxman Munda George Tirkey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp