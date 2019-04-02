Jaundice returns to Sambalpur  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With jaundice returning to the city for the second time in one year, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has swung into action to curb the outbreak at the earliest. With a daily dose of fresh cases, the number has gone up to 33 in the last two weeks. On a pre-emptive mode, civic officials are conducting raids on roadside eateries to monitor hygiene standards. A fortnight long ban on street food vendors has been imposed to check spread of the disease.

Deputy Commissioner, SMC, Subhankar Mohanty, said as soon as they were apprised of drainage contamination as one of the prime causes, the water supply to the apprehended localities in Burla was disconnected. While those areas are provided water through tankers by PHD now, pipelines passing close to the drains are being relocated.

“All private pathology labs have been instruced to inform immediately to the CDMO if they find any Hepatitis-B positive cases,” Mohanty said. The CDPO and DSWO are conducting surveys under which Anganwadi workers are going door-to-door to ascertain the source of drinking water of the households and are spreading awareness and precautionary guidelines.

Assuring that the outbreak is no more panic-inducing, Mohanty said, “The situation is under control now. We are presently focusing on IEC activities to reach out to people. We have also planned to seek help of the Education department for awareness of the students.” A review meeting is held everyday by the Collector to monitor the daily progress, he added.Meanwhile, the SMC has found that VIMSAR is releasing its waste water into the main drain without treatment. A notice has been issued to the hospital.