Kendrapara villagers launch ‘no water, no vote’ campaign   

KENDRAPARA: Villagers of Parinuapada, Habalaganda, Kaithapala, Uganga and other villages in Rajkanika block have launched a ‘No water, no vote’ campaign sending a strong signal to the politicians that they are not welcome with their empty promises.

The villages with a combined population around 20,000 are located near Kharasrota river but still are deprived of clean drinking water. Scarcity of drinking water remains a perennial issue for the residents. “We have given a clear message to politicians visiting the area to seek votes - ‘Pani nahi to vote nahi’ (no water, no vote),” said Sulochana Jena of Habalaganda village.

Pramila Sethi of Ujanga village said if people continue to cast votes without asking questions to their elected representatives, then the situation in their areas would never change. “Acute shortage of drinking water every summer has emerged as a major concern, “ said Lipika Jena.

She said nine tube-wells in her village are not functioning for the last two years as a result of which the villagers are forced to trek one km every day to collect water from nearby Patana village. The villagers have requested the authorities to dig new tube-wells or repair the existing ones but nothing has been done in this regard. Amrita Jena, a resident of Parinuapada village said the authorities have not made any sincere efforts to address the issue of scarcity of water. “The situation has assumed such alarming proportions that outbreak of epidemic is feared in many villages,” she said.

In the last elections, the candidates of political parties had assured to resolve the water crisis in the area but they did not keep their promise. As the date for polling draws closer, the candidates are once again promising mega water schemes to the voters. “But we have no faith on them,” she said. Meanwhile, Kendrapara Collector Dasarathi Satapathy said the district administration has directed all block development officers and officials of Rural Water and Sanitation department to repair the tube-wells and supply water in tankers to villages.