Mayawati to kickstart poll campaigning from Odisha

By ANI

BHUBANESHWAR: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is scheduled to visit Odisha on Tuesday to kick off her election campaign.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Mayawati will address a public rally at Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar, a statement from the party read.

The BSP is going solo in Odisha. After Odisha, Mayawati will address poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. She will be back to Lucknow on April 5.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.