Morada MLA quits BJD  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Desertion from the ruling BJD over denial of ticket continued with sitting BJD MLA from Morada and former minister Praveen Chandra Bhanjadeo resigning from the primary membership of the party on Monday. Bhanjadeo was also the president of Mayurbhanj district BJD. He tendered his resignation to party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Bhanjadeo is said to have resigned from the party after BJD decided to field Rajkishore Das, a former BJP State vice-president who had recently quit the saffron party, from the constituency. Earlier, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Kandhamal MP Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh and Kalahandi MP Arka Keshari Deo and many senior leaders had resigned from BJD after being denied party ticket.