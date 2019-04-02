Home States Odisha

Naveen didn't cooperate, Centre's schemes transformed Odisha: PM Modi

Calling upon the people to vote for the double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and the state, Modi said Odisha should repeat the history created by UP and Tripura.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHAWANIPATNA (KALAHANDI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government for "not cooperating" with the Centre to bring about speedy development in the state and said he has taken advantage of central schemes to ensure the welfare of Odiyas.

"The government in Odisha did not cooperate with us. Despite its indifference, we did our best in launching development projects in the state," Modi said while addressing a rally in this west Odisha town.

"This chowkidaar (watchman) has taken advantage of Centre's schemes to ensure welfare of the Odiyas," he insisted.

"If the BJP had formed government in Odisha after 2014 election, the state would have witnessed "speedy development in all sectors", he claimed.

Calling upon the people to vote for the double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and the state, Modi said Odisha should repeat the history created by Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and Tripura in 2018.

Listing his government's achievements, he said the NDA government has constructed pucca homes for eight lakh families, provided power connections to 24 lakh homes, gas connection to 40 lakh mothers and sisters.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"In the last five years, we have opened bank accounts for 1 crore 40 lakh people, built toilets in 50 lakh homes, ensuring women's safety and security," he maintained.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said the grand old party has cheated Odisha people over the years by denying the poor their due rights.

"Under the Congress rule, middlemen benefitted largely. It is because of this deception, people had to go to migrate to other states, leaving their families," he charged.

Without taking a single leave in last five years, this "chowkidar has worked diligently" to bring about a transformation in the country, Modi said.

"The credit for the transformation goes to the people of the country, who voted the BJP to power. It is your vote and not Modi who brought positive changes in the country, lit up lives of poor, filled their lives with hopes," he added.

Modi and his partymen have launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am a watchman) campaign to blunt the Opposition's, especially the Congress's, 'chowkidar chor hai (watchman is a thief) slogan.

Assembly elections in Odisha will be held along with Lok Sabha polls in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Naveen Patnaik BJP BJD Odisha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp