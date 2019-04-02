Home States Odisha

OPCC chief to contest from two Assembly seats  

By deciding to enter the poll fray from Ghasipura, Patnaik has accepted the challenge of sitting BJD MLA from the seat Badri Narayan  Patra to contest against him from the segment.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik (FilePhoto | Shamim Qureshy/EPS)

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik (FilePhoto | Shamim Qureshy/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik will contest the Assembly elections from two constituencies, Ghasipura in Keonjhar and Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak.Patnaik told mediapersons that though the announcement is yet to be made, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has confirmed his candidature from both the seats. The OPCC chief will file his nomination papers from Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari on April 2 and 8 respectively.

By deciding to enter the poll fray from Ghasipura, Patnaik has accepted the challenge of sitting BJD MLA from the seat Badri Narayan  Patra to contest against him from the segment. Patra, who is the School and Mass Education Minister, is representing Ghasipura for the last two terms. Patnaik had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2009 elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress will announce its election manifesto in the first week of April. Patnaik said the manifesto is being prepared with special emphasis on farmers, agriculture, women and youth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OPCC Odisha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp