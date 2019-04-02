OPCC chief to contest from two Assembly seats  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik will contest the Assembly elections from two constituencies, Ghasipura in Keonjhar and Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak.Patnaik told mediapersons that though the announcement is yet to be made, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has confirmed his candidature from both the seats. The OPCC chief will file his nomination papers from Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari on April 2 and 8 respectively.

By deciding to enter the poll fray from Ghasipura, Patnaik has accepted the challenge of sitting BJD MLA from the seat Badri Narayan Patra to contest against him from the segment. Patra, who is the School and Mass Education Minister, is representing Ghasipura for the last two terms. Patnaik had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2009 elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress will announce its election manifesto in the first week of April. Patnaik said the manifesto is being prepared with special emphasis on farmers, agriculture, women and youth.