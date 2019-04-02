Home States Odisha

Traffic chaos at Rasulgarh

Commuters had a harrowing time at Rasulgarh Square on Monday evening once again.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jam at Rasulgarh Square in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Commuters had a harrowing time at Rasulgarh Square on Monday evening once again.The square, which is a crucial point for intercity traffic, remains unmanned and lacks signal posts to make the matter worse in case of heavy rush that was witnessed in the evening.

 But police have a different excuse. They suspected that the chaos might have started when a bus heading towards Cuttack stopped at Rasulgarh to drop and pick up passengers. It was followed by a crane. Both the heavy vehicles got stuck with movement of normal  traffic. 

 As the situation led to an unending line of vehicles waiting on all sides of the square for nearly an hour, five police personnel from Mancheswar police station and a PCR van reached the spot. By the time, a few traffic personnel with the help of volunteers from among the commuters were trying to clear the congestion. The buses halting at Rasulgarh square violating the norms has become a regular affair and the police too seem to have turned a blind eye towards the menace.

