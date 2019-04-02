Home States Odisha

V-P calls for return to old education system  

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for going back to the old education system to preserve India’s culture.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chairman of SAI International Bijay Kumar Sahoo at the 10th anniversary celebration of Sai International School in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for going back to the old education system to preserve India’s culture. Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of SAI International School here on Monday, Naidu said, “I have been advocating and suggesting the Centre, particularly the Human Resources Development Ministry, that we must go back to our old education system integrated with the present needs and challenges. We must teach history, culture, tradition and heritage of this great country to our students.”

Greeting the gathering in Odia on the occasion of Utkal Divas, Naidu also suggested the need to rewrite history books being taught in schools. “Even after Independence, we have not given due importance to follow our culture. Time has come for the Governments at the Centre and states and those deciding the syllabi or curricula to focus on these vital aspects.”

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chairman of SAI International Bijay Kumar Sahoo also spoke. The dignitaries also presented awards to four students for their achievements in different fields in 2018-19 academic session.

