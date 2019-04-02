Home States Odisha

Odisha youth’s hand chopped off

Police suspected old rivalry as the cause of the incident.

Published: 02nd April 2019

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Panic gripped Rajiv Nagar area under Sadar police limits of the town after a group of people chopped off one hand of a 30-year-old youth on Monday afternoon. Police suspected old rivalry as the cause of the incident.According to reports, victim Alok Das had an altercation with some people near his house. Later, they attacked Das and chopped off his one hand with a sharp weapon. 

Hearing Alok’s scream, locals rushed to the spot but the miscreants managed to flee. A profusely bleeding Das was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here. On being informed, Sadar police rushed to the spot and later recorded Alok’s statement at the hospital. Further investigation is on and a manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants, police said.

In a similar incident, a group of armed miscreants had chopped off both hands of Khirod Mishra, a resident of Raghavpali village under Sadar police limits, over old rivalry in 2015. Later, police had arrested six persons in this connection.

