Arms selling racket busted in Odisha, 3 arrested

In the run-up to elections, police busted an illegal arms supply racket and arrested three persons on Tuesday.

SAMBALPUR: In the run-up to elections, police busted an illegal arms supply racket and arrested three persons on Tuesday. Three 9 mm pistols and equal number of country-made single-shot pistols were seized from them. Police also seized six 9 mm live ammunition and a motorcycle. The three arrested are Muhammad Samsher, Deba Bag and Muhammad Shakeel.

Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora said the special squad conducted a raid at Thelkuli on Tuesday. Samsher was on his way to Sambalpur when he was nabbed.On interrogation he confessed to have procured the firearms from Jharsuguda. He also disclosed that firearms were supplied to Deba and Shakeel.

“Samsher is an arms peddler and has eight criminal cases pending against him in various police stations of the district. While Deba is a history-sheeter, we are verifying the criminal antecedents of Shakeel. The illegal firearms are being procured from Bihar,” Arora said, adding that the special squad has been conducting raids to seize illegal firearms since February 1.“Till date, 24 illegal firearms have been seized in the district. The raids will continue,” he added.

