BJP slams Odisha government for not accepting resignation of its candidate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday criticised the State Government for not accepting the resignation of an officer who has been fielded by the party as one of its candidate for the Assembly elections.

Budhan Murmu, a doctor at Rangamatia Primary Health Centre in Mayurbhanj district, has been fielded by the saffron party as its candidate for Saraskana Assembly segment.

Though he had applied for voluntary retirement in October last year, the State Government is yet to accept his resignation and relieve him from service. As per Government norms, application for voluntary retirement should be accepted within three months.

“Six months have elapsed but the Government is not relieving him from service despite necessary clearances from Health department, Chief Secretary and Health Minister,” said State BJP general secretary Lekhashri Samantsinghar. Alleging that the file of Dr Murmu is pending approval from the office of the Chief Minister, the BJP leader said the CM is not clearing the file as he is scared that the tribal doctor may win the seat.

While the State Government is readily accepting the resignation of officers who have been nominated as BJD candidates, it is yet to relieve the BJP candidate for Saraskana Assembly constituency from his service despite vigilance and all requisite clearances from various agencies, she said.

Earlier, BJD had moved Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar alleging BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct by nominating a Government employee as its candidate for the elections. The ruling party further alleged that Murmu is actively campaigning in the Assembly constituency in violation of election norms.