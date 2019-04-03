Home States Odisha

BJP’s Odisha in-charge cautions officials

Singh said BJP will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and also achieve the 120 plus mission in 2019 elections.

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJP national general secretary and Odisha in-charge of the party Arun Singh cautioned Government officials to refrain from working like BJD agents. Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Singh alleged that some Government officials are working like agents of BJD and trying to intimidate BJP workers. He said the BJP is going to form the Government in Odisha and the party is keeping a tab on officials who have been acting like BJD agents.

Singh said BJP will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and also achieve the 120 plus mission in 2019 elections. He said the BJD is worried after joining of four sitting BJD MPs and about 35 MLAs, former MLAs and former MPs in the BJP. Some more from the BJD are going to join the BJP shortly, he added.

Speaking about the Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency, he said the BJD MP candidate for the Parliamentary segment Nalinikanta Pradhan was involved in corruption and many bridges collapsed during his tenure as secretary of Works department. The BJP has fielded Nitesh Ganga Deb, who has a clean image, in the constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp