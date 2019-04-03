BJP’s Odisha in-charge cautions officials

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJP national general secretary and Odisha in-charge of the party Arun Singh cautioned Government officials to refrain from working like BJD agents. Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Singh alleged that some Government officials are working like agents of BJD and trying to intimidate BJP workers. He said the BJP is going to form the Government in Odisha and the party is keeping a tab on officials who have been acting like BJD agents.

Singh said BJP will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and also achieve the 120 plus mission in 2019 elections. He said the BJD is worried after joining of four sitting BJD MPs and about 35 MLAs, former MLAs and former MPs in the BJP. Some more from the BJD are going to join the BJP shortly, he added.

Speaking about the Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency, he said the BJD MP candidate for the Parliamentary segment Nalinikanta Pradhan was involved in corruption and many bridges collapsed during his tenure as secretary of Works department. The BJP has fielded Nitesh Ganga Deb, who has a clean image, in the constituency.