Odisha: CBSE regional officer writes to chairperson for grace marks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid protests, Regional Director (RO) of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Bhubaneswar, T Mate has urged CBSE Chairperson and Controller of Examinations to consider the demand for grace marks made by the parents’ associations of Odisha.

Mate has forwarded the representation of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh to the board Chairperson Anita Karwal and Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj urging both to pursue the demand of giving grace marks to students who had appeared Class X examinations.

Board officials here informed this to the Mahasangh which staged a protest in front of the RO office at Chandrasekharpur over delay in consideration of their damands. The Mahasangh has demanded grace marks and liberal marking to students in three papers Hindi, Science and Mathematics.

Mahasangh co-chairman Prasanna Bisoi said the Hindi paper of CBSE had no proper instruction for students in two questions, while a question in Science paper was out of syllabus. Besides, set 1 and 3 of mathematics question paper were comparatively difficult than set 2, he added.