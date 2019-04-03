Home States Odisha

Cuttack’s missing businessman traced to Amritsar

The Cuttack-based businessman Vishal Sundarka, who had gone missing from Puri last month, has been traced to Amritsar in Punjab.

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack-based businessman Vishal Sundarka, who had gone missing from Puri last month, has been traced to Amritsar in Punjab. A three-member team of Crime Branch of Odisha Police, led by Inspector Akshay Nayak, brought Sundarka to Cuttack and handed him over to his family.
Dismissing the speculations of his abduction or business rivalry, Nayak said the businessman had left home on his own.

Vishal’s elder brother Santosh Sundarka of CDA Sector-6 here had lodged a missing complaint at Markatnagar police station on March 6. The family members alleged that they were receiving calls for ransom where the alleged abductors demanded a huge amount for his safe return. Later, the missing businessman’s car was found near a hotel in Puri.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the case was referred to Crime Branch which formed a team to trace him. With the available inputs, video footage and technical evidence, the CB team worked out some clues and proceeded to Punjab where they tracked down the businessman in Amritsar.

“It was neither a case of abduction nor business rivalry. “It appears that some miscreants had attempted to take advantage of the situation and demanded a ransom of very high amount in exchange for the businessman from his family,” a CB official said.Inquiry is on and action will be taken if anyone is found guilty in due course of investigation, the release stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
missing businessman Vishal Sundarka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp