Cuttack’s missing businessman traced to Amritsar

CUTTACK: The Cuttack-based businessman Vishal Sundarka, who had gone missing from Puri last month, has been traced to Amritsar in Punjab. A three-member team of Crime Branch of Odisha Police, led by Inspector Akshay Nayak, brought Sundarka to Cuttack and handed him over to his family.

Dismissing the speculations of his abduction or business rivalry, Nayak said the businessman had left home on his own.

Vishal’s elder brother Santosh Sundarka of CDA Sector-6 here had lodged a missing complaint at Markatnagar police station on March 6. The family members alleged that they were receiving calls for ransom where the alleged abductors demanded a huge amount for his safe return. Later, the missing businessman’s car was found near a hotel in Puri.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the case was referred to Crime Branch which formed a team to trace him. With the available inputs, video footage and technical evidence, the CB team worked out some clues and proceeded to Punjab where they tracked down the businessman in Amritsar.

“It was neither a case of abduction nor business rivalry. “It appears that some miscreants had attempted to take advantage of the situation and demanded a ransom of very high amount in exchange for the businessman from his family,” a CB official said.Inquiry is on and action will be taken if anyone is found guilty in due course of investigation, the release stated.