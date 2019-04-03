K P Singh Deo looks forward to polls with renewed vigour

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Former Union Minister K P Singh Deo is looking forward to contesting the upcoming polls with renewed vigour and energy. Singh Deo had been away from politics for the last 15 years. But the 77-year-old leader was nominated by Congress for the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat. Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, the former Minister said he did not lobby for a ticket from the Parliamentary constituency. Rather it was AICC which asked him to contest the polls. “I had to obey the orders of the party high command,” he said.

Singh Deo said the governments at the Centre and the State must ensure jobs for educated youths who prefer going abroad for better avenues.Singh Deo declined to comment on the BJP-led NDA Government’s performance in the last five years. However, he defended Congress’ stance against the Centre.

The veteran leader said farmers of Dhenkanal have been suffering due to absence of irrigation facilities despite huge investment in Rengali Dam project. He said issues pertaining to drinking water and expansion of railway network in the district have been ignored by the State Government for years. The former OPCC president said voters are the ultimate decision makers and he represented the constituency in Lok Sabha six times due to their trust.