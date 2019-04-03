Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express coaches detach, get stranded on Kathajodi bridge

Officials from Bhubaneswar coach maintenance depot rushed to the spot and attached the coaches with the engine.

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Passengers of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express had a harrowing time as 11 bogies of the train were left behind on Kathajodi bridge in Cuttack while the engine rolled ahead with three bogies on Tuesday.

Railway sources said the coaches from B4 to B11 besides pantry car, A1, A2 and H1 coaches got separated on Kathajodi bridge at about 9.50 am. The train that had left Bhubaneswar station at 9.30 am was stranded on the bridge for over an hour before it was brought to Cuttack station for proper coupling of coaches.No injury or loss of property was reported as all coaches were on the track.

Officials from Bhubaneswar coach maintenance depot rushed to the spot and attached the coaches with the engine. They took it to Cuttack station where the train  halted for nearly four hours for a thorough check-up.Refuting reports that the engine left behind the coaches, a railway spokesman said it was a case of separation of coaches. As it occurred on a bridge, it took more time to attach the coaches. Extra precautions were taken for the safety of passengers, he said.

Rajdhani Express, which was scheduled to leave Cuttack at 10.02 am, left the station at 2.40 pm after attachment of two new coaches brought from Bhubaneswar and a complete safety check, he added.Meanwhile, Khurda Road DRM Brij Mohan Agrawal said an enquiry team has been formed and the panel asked to submit report within 48 hours.

It is suspected that the coaches were detached as the coupling was not foolproof. “Strict action will be initiated if anyone is found guilty,” the DRM said.

