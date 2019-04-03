Recording studios abuzz as dance of democracy begins in Odisha

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: The mighty dance of democracy, which began with the announcement of elections, has brought recording studios in Odisha to life. More than 80 such studios located in prominent cities and towns across the State are now abuzz with lyricists, singers and music composers, who are busy recording poll campaign songs and parodies basing on the tunes of hit Odia numbers and bhajans for political parties and their candidates.

In fact, the elections seem to have come as a blessing for Odia music industry. As per an estimate, studios across the State are expected to make an overall business of around Rs 5 crore by recording campaign songs which are a popular medium for parties and candidates to convey their message more effectively than lengthy poll speeches.

Usually, politicians place order for campaign discs by asking studios to compose songs of their choice highlighting various issues like corruption as well as problems and difficulties of people. Accordingly, the lyrics are penned and songs recorded.Lyricist and Music Director Dillip Kumar Jena said it costs Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 to compose a standard election campaign discs having at least 4 songs and some jingle slogans. The price increases if parties and politicians opt for voice of popular singers.

Reputed singers charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per song. A newcomer in the music industry takes Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for each song while the seniors charge between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500.“Considering the time-bound demand for campaign songs, I and my team have been working non-stop for the last one week and so far, have recorded discs for 12 politicians,” said Jena. At least two days are required to prepare an audio disc, he added.

The Millennium City, which houses 25 recording studios, was once a favourite destination for political parties and politicians of the State for recording campaign songs. However, the demand has waned considerably as recording studios have come up at other parts of the State, said some studio owners of Cuttack.

“Earlier, politicians from western and north Odisha used to throng Cuttack for election campaign discs. But now, we receive orders only from politicians of adjacent coastal districts due to to mushrooming of studios at various cities and towns across the State,” said Shakti Swarup Mahapatra of MRR Studio.

According to the choice of politicians, the recording studios give emphasis on composing and recording Odia albums and Sambapuri songs to woo voters. While ‘Tu Mo Hero’, ‘Jahna Lo To Bou Tanichi’, ‘Jetaka Facebook Bali Sabu Michhei’, ‘Smart City Jhia’, etc are popular among hit Odia albums, ‘Kain Katar Sagada’, ‘Jigar Bala’ and ‘Desi Pila’ are some of the Sambalpuri songs that are in demand.

Similarly, ‘Niswa Kara He Mote Biswa Bihari’ and ‘Tume Hi Eka Saha Bharasa’ are among the Bhajans popular among many politicians. Basing on political issues, lyricists are composing songs and singers lending their voice to the tune of these hit songs and Bhajans.

Human Sagar, Asima Panda, Subhasis Mahakud, Bishnu Mohan Kabi, Tariq Ajij, Sanju Mohanty and Monali Madhusmita are some of the popular singers who have been roped in for election campaign songs.