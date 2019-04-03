Home States Odisha

Recording studios abuzz as dance of democracy begins in Odisha

The mighty dance of democracy, which began with the announcement of elections, has brought recording studios in Odisha to life.

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: The mighty dance of democracy, which began with the announcement of elections, has brought recording studios in Odisha to life. More than 80 such studios located in prominent cities and towns across the State are now abuzz with lyricists, singers and music composers, who are busy recording poll campaign songs and parodies basing on the tunes of hit Odia numbers and bhajans for political parties and their candidates.

In fact, the elections seem to have come as a blessing for Odia music industry. As per an estimate, studios across the State are expected to make an overall business of around Rs 5 crore by recording campaign songs which are a popular medium for parties and candidates to convey their message more effectively than lengthy poll speeches.

Usually, politicians place order for campaign discs by asking studios to compose songs of their choice highlighting various issues like corruption as well as problems and difficulties of people. Accordingly, the lyrics are penned and songs recorded.Lyricist and Music Director Dillip Kumar Jena said it costs Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 to compose a standard election campaign discs having at least 4 songs and some jingle slogans. The price increases if parties and politicians opt for voice of popular singers.

Reputed singers charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per song. A newcomer in the music industry takes Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for each song while the seniors charge between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500.“Considering the time-bound demand for campaign songs, I and my team have been working non-stop for the last one week and so far, have recorded discs for 12 politicians,” said Jena. At least two days are required to prepare an audio disc, he added.

The Millennium City, which houses 25 recording studios, was once a favourite destination for political parties and politicians of the State for recording campaign songs. However, the demand has waned considerably as recording studios have come up at other parts of the State, said some studio owners of Cuttack.

“Earlier, politicians from western and north Odisha used to throng Cuttack for election campaign discs. But now, we receive orders only from politicians of adjacent coastal districts due to to mushrooming of studios at various cities and towns across the State,” said Shakti Swarup Mahapatra of MRR Studio.

According to the choice of politicians, the recording studios give emphasis on composing and recording Odia albums and Sambapuri songs to woo voters. While ‘Tu Mo Hero’, ‘Jahna Lo To Bou Tanichi’, ‘Jetaka Facebook Bali Sabu Michhei’, ‘Smart City Jhia’, etc are popular among hit Odia albums, ‘Kain Katar Sagada’, ‘Jigar Bala’ and ‘Desi Pila’ are some of the Sambalpuri songs that are in demand.

Similarly, ‘Niswa Kara He Mote Biswa Bihari’ and ‘Tume Hi Eka Saha Bharasa’ are among the Bhajans popular among many politicians. Basing on political issues, lyricists are composing songs and singers lending their voice to the tune of these hit songs and Bhajans.    

Human Sagar, Asima Panda, Subhasis Mahakud, Bishnu Mohan Kabi, Tariq Ajij, Sanju Mohanty and Monali Madhusmita are some of the popular singers who have been roped in for election campaign songs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poll campaign songs poll parody songs Odia music industry Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp