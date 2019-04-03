Skeleton found in pond in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The skeleton of a man, who had gone missing about a year and half back, was found in an abandoned pond at Guhalpur village under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district on Monday.

The skeleton, wrapped in two gunny bags, was spotted by some labourers who were engaged in desilting a defunct pond for renovation. On opening the bags which were tied at the mouth, they found a blood-stained shirt and cloths and informed police.

During investigation, police learnt that one Kalu Pradhan of the village was missing for more than a year and half.Suspecting the skeleton to be that of Kalu, police called his wife to the spot who identified him from the shirt and metal implants in a leg.Kalu, who was working as a labourer in Bhubaneswar, met with accident and a steel plate was fixed in his leg.

Kalu’s wife said his relatives were not on good terms with Kalu over a family property dispute.

Kalu Pradhan had left his house saying that he was going to Bhubaneswar for work and never returned.

Police are investigating into the matter and sent the skeleton to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCG) for examination.