Home States Odisha

Skeleton found in pond in Odisha

The skeleton of a man, who had gone missing about a year and half back, was found in an abandoned pond at Guhalpur village under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district on Monday.

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The skeleton of a man, who had gone missing about a year and half back, was found in an abandoned pond at Guhalpur village under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district on Monday.
The skeleton, wrapped in two gunny bags, was spotted by some labourers who were engaged in desilting a defunct pond for renovation. On opening the bags which were tied at the mouth, they found a blood-stained shirt and cloths and informed police.

During investigation, police learnt that one Kalu Pradhan of the village was missing for more than a year and half.Suspecting the skeleton to be that of Kalu, police called his wife to the spot who identified him from the shirt and metal implants in a leg.Kalu, who was working as a labourer in Bhubaneswar, met with accident and a steel plate was fixed in his leg.

Kalu’s wife said his relatives were not on good terms with Kalu over a family property dispute.
Kalu Pradhan had left his house saying that he was going to Bhubaneswar for work and never returned.
Police are investigating into the matter and sent the skeleton to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCG) for examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
skeleton in pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp