Transgender enters poll fray in Odisha's 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sital, a transgender, has decided to contest the upcoming polls with an aim of serving mankind and the cause of the community which has several stereotypes associated with it.

The 33-year-old social worker on Tuesday filed her nomination papers on Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha ticket from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency. Sital, a Plus Two passout, will take on the likes of BJD’s Debasis Samantaray, Congress’ Mohammad Moquim and BJP’s Samir Dey.

Hailing from Baisi Mauza in Jagatsinghpur district, Sital has been staying in Pilgrim Road here for the last 22 years.“I decided to contest the election with the aim to dedicate myself to the service of mankind. With the help of an NGO, I have been working for the people of Barabati-Cuttack. They know me and I am deeply connected to the area,” said Sital. The path was not easy for Sital who did not receive encouraging response from political parties when she approached them for a ticket.

“I knocked the doors of every political party but they turned me away. They said I have to spent lot of money else I cannot get a ticket. Vexed, I decided to be an Independent candidate. However, Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha supported me and gave a ticket for contesting from the seat,” said Sital. The social worker said she is confident of getting a good response from her community, slum dwellers and even media personnel in the city which has a population of around 200 transgenders. “Nowadays, power is enjoyed only by a few. I want to change that. I will start door-to-door campaigning from Wednesday to convince voters,” said Sital.

“If elected, I will focus on curbing sexual offences against children, problem of child labour, gender discrimination besides corruption and misrule which are prevalent in the constituency and also ensure that housing scheme for the poor is properly implemented,” said Sital.