Water woes: Ananta Das faces women fury during campaigning at Kanchasole village

Higher Education Minister and BJD candidate for Bhograi Assembly segment Ananta Das faced protests by women of Kanchasole village during campaign on Monday.

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister Ananta Das. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Higher Education Minister and BJD candidate for Bhograi Assembly segment Ananta Das faced protests by women of Kanchasole village during campaign on Monday. They have launched a ‘no water no campaign’ movement against politicians and the district administration.

Das faced tough questions by the women who held pots in their hands to register their protest against acute water scarcity in the area.The former Minister’s vehicle was detained by the protestors at Kanchasole chowk while he was on his way to Chandaneswar for a few hours.

The women alleged that the village has been reeling under acute water scarcity. The tube well, which was catering to the needs of 300 residents, has become dysfunctional since January. They said the matter was raised before the BDO, junior engineer, sarpanch and other elected representatives but no steps have been taken to address it. The women said left with no option, they decided to detain Das’ vehicle.

