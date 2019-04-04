4 drug peddlers held, 40 gm brown sugar seized

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its special drive against habitual offenders ahead of General Elections, Commissionerate Police nabbed six anti-socials, including four drug peddlers, from different parts of the city in the last 24 hours.Acting on a tip-off, Kharavel Nagar police and QAT nabbed two persons Lokesh Pal and Brusaketu Jethi and recovered 21 grams brown sugar from them. Police also seized one motorcycle and three mobile phones from their possession.

In another development, Jatni police raided Balichak area on Tuesday and apprehended SK Farid and SK Chand for selling brown sugar. Police recovered 20 grams brown sugar, `2.3 lakh cash, a gun and live ammunition, two motorcycles and four mobile phones from them.

On Tuesday, Khandagiri police conducted a raid near Baramunda bus stand and nabbed two persons for selling foreign liquor. Police recovered 216 bottles of foreign liquor from the two persons, who have been identified as Pramod Kumar Sahu and Raj Kumar Sahu.Commissionerate Police had launched a special drive on February 1 which will continue till April 2. So far, 126 cases under Odisha Excise Act were registered in Bhubaneswar and 231 in Cuttack.

Similarly, police registered 14 cases in the Capital under NDPS Act during the same period. About 31 persons were arrested and 233.9 grams brown sugar, 37.25 kg cannabis and `5.9 lakh cash was recovered from them. Apart from this, police seized six illegal weapons from Bhubaneswar and 20 from Cuttack.