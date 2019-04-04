BJP takes Murmu VRS protest to Naveen Nivas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three BJP leaders including party candidate for Saraskana Assembly constituency Dr Bhudan Murmu on Thursday staged dharna near Naveen Nivas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, protesting the delay in relieving the doctor from Government service.Murmu, a doctor in Rangamatia primary health centre of Mayurbhanj district, visited the Chief Minister’s residence demanding acceptance of his application for voluntary retirement from service.

After reaching Naveen Nivas, the BJP team comprising party’s State vice-president Samir Mohanty and general secretary Lekhashri Samantsinghar sought an audience with the Chief Minister to request his intervention in the matter.“Murmu is not getting clear picture on the status of his application. While some say his file is in the office of the Chief Secretary, others claim that Murmu’s application is pending for approval of the Chief Minister,” Samantsinghar said.

“As filing of nominations for fourth phase to six Parliamentary seats including Mayurbhanj begins from Thursday, we thought it prudent to seek the intervention of the Chief Minister. As Naveen was away for campaign, we meet his political secretary but did not get a definite reply,” she said.The BJP leader said the Chief Minister is deliberately not accepting his resignation as he is afraid that Murmu might win the elections from Saraskana.

Murmu said he had applied for voluntary retirement from service (VRS) on October 4 last year. However, the State Government has not relieved him from service even after six months.Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also lambasted the Chief Minister for not accepting Murmu’s resignation. “I want to ask Naveen Patnaik why is he not accepting Murmu’s resignation.

The doctor has the right to contest elections. If Works Secretary Nalini Pradhan could be given clearance from Vigilance and other approvals overnight despite several charges against him, why is the Government not accepting Murmu’s resignation?” Pradhan questioned.Earlier on March 26, the BJD had moved Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar alleging that BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct by nominating Murmu as its candidate for the elections and further engaging him in campaigning.