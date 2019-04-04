Home States Odisha

Children to act as motivating agents to enhance voter turnout

Basant Sahoo, a daily wager from Arana village said he had forgotten about the polling date.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

A voting awareness programme underway in a school in Jagatsinghpur district

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  It is hard for parents to say no to their children. Keeping this belief in mind, Bhubaneswar-based Kinder Garden Pre-School and Day Care Centre has come up with an innovative programme to motivate school children in the district to convince their parents and first-time voters to vote in the ensuing polls.

 Founder of the institution, Monalisha Mohapatra said the school has conducted marathons and rallies in which students from Shree Lokanath Baniniketan, Indramani UP School, Arana High School, Siuli UP School, Patuari UP School, Kosal UP School and Maligaon UP School participated in large numbers. 

“This is not about promoting any candidate or political party. We just want to increase the voting percentage in the rural areas of the district,” Monalisha said. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The initiative seems to be yielding positive results. Amiyaranjan Behera, a student of Class IX said since his father is a Government servant, he has not been able to cast his vote on several occasions in the past. “I have decided to call my father or send him an SMS to remind him to vote in the upcoming polls,” he said. 

Basant Sahoo, a daily wager from Arana village said he had forgotten about the polling date. “But my daughter Kaberi has instructed me to go to vote on April 29 before moving to work,” he said. 

President of the school management committee of Shree Lokanath Baniniketan, Pradipta Chaudhry lauded the initiative to motivate children to convince their parents to vote.

A school teacher Ashok Kumar Baral said on the direction of School and Mass Education department, ‘Chunav Pathshalas’ (election schools) are being organised at the polling booths to educate voters about the importance of exercising their franchise. “We have sent notes to parents through their wards to vote in the ensuing elections,” he said.

Sources said the average literacy rate of Jagatsinghpur district is 79.08 percent. While the male literacy rate in the district is 88.55 percent, it is 69.28 percent for females. Despite the impressive figure, voter turnout in elections in the district has not been encouraging. Voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary elections was 75.54 percent while it was 67.56 percent in the 2009 Parliamentary polls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kinder Garden Pre-School and Day Care Centre Assembly elections Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp