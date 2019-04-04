Home States Odisha

Congress fields Sarat from Sambalpur

 The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress on Wednesday released its list of candidates for three Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress on Wednesday released its list of candidates for three Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies in the State.The party nominated senior leader and former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat and Manas Jena for Jajpur Parliamentary constituency. Former MP from Balangir Sarat Patnaik has been fielded from Sambalpur.

Though Congress fielded Prithvi Ballabh Patnaik, son of former Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, from Begunia Assembly seat, the former declined the offer. Earlier, Prithvi had expressed his desire to enter electoral politics and agreed to contest from Begunia which was once represented by his father.
“Prithvi will not be fielded from Begunia as he is unwilling to contest the polls. The party has named Pradeep Sahoo for the seat,” said president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik.

The OPPC chief, who has been nominated from Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district, will also contest from Ghasipura under Keonjhar Parliamentary seat. School and Mass Education Minister and BJD candidate for Ghasipura Badrinarayan Patra had dared Patnaik to contest from the seat.  Patra had said that he will win regardless of whoever stands against him in Ghasipura after Patnaik alleged involvement of his supporters in the murder of a political opponent Ramachandra Behera. 

On the other hand, accusing the OPCC chief of trading party tickets, Congress nominee for Pipili Yudhisthir Samantaray said he will not contest this election. Alleging that the announcement of his candidature was deliberately delayed, Samantaray said, “The PCC president took money from others and delayed announcement of my name. I cannot organise my campaign within such short span of time.” The Congress has replaced its candidate for Sambalpur Aswini Guru with Dr Aswini Pujahari.

A former Director of VIMSAR, Burla, Pujahari joined Congress last month after stepping down from the post following the controversy over conducting alleged unethical experimental surgeries on poor patients.
The party has made State president of NSUI Itish Pradhan as its candidate for Bhubaneswar-North while Abhishek Mahanada has been fielded from Cuttack Sadar (SC).

Sumitra threatens to quit Mahila Cong chief post 
Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sumitra Jena has raised a banner of revolt against the party protesting the selection of nominees and under-representation of women candidates in Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. A ticket aspirant for Bhadrak Assembly seat, Sumitra has threatened to quit from her post if the party failed to consider her demands.

“I have decided not to contest this election and the decision to quit from the party post will be taken after consultations with Mahila Congress leaders and my well wishers,” Sumitra told reporters. Sumitra said she had recommended names of 52 women candidates for the polls.

However, the party has not considered the candidature of most of them. “I don’t think I deserve to stay in the post as a ‘dummy’ president as the party did not feel it important to consult the Mahila Congress during selection pf candidates,” she said. The Mahila Congress chief and her supporters were reportedly manhandled by a group of women workers at Congress Bhawan, the party’s State headquarters, where she was staging a dharna alleging improper ticket allocation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp