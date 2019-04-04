Home States Odisha

Jharsuguda Assembly segment poised for a triangular contest

Jharsuguda Assembly segment will witness a triangular fight between heavyweight Naba Kisore Das of BJD, Mahendra Naik of Congress and Dinesh Jain of BJP.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Raj Kumar Sharma
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA : Jharsuguda Assembly segment will witness a triangular fight between heavyweight Naba Kisore Das of BJD, Mahendra Naik of Congress and Dinesh Jain of BJP.The sitting MLA, Das quit Congress to join the ruling party recently and has started campaigning taking the BJD workers along with his former Congress supporters. In the last elections, he had  trumped BJD candidate former Speaker Kishore Mohanty to win the seat for Congress. 

This time, however, he takes on his former party.Lawyer Dinesh Jain, on the other hand, is from RSS background and is popular among the legal circles in the region. But, the BJP has not been able to make any significant inroads in the seat in the past. Jain had contested in 2009 but came a distant third.

The Congress, which holds the seat, has been forced to field a new face in Naik. Naik quit job as the Under Secretary in Works Department to join the grand old party. Belonging  to the Gondwana tribal community, he is relying on the Gondwana vote bank to swing the elections in his favour. There are 1.6 lakh tribal voters in the constituency of which, 62,000 belong to Gondwana  tribe. Naik is currently the president of Gondwana Samaj in the State. 

Political observers said Naik despite being a new face has an edge over Das and Jain for the tribal support he enjoys. While Das might face anti-incumbency, Jain has limited presence in the constituency. 

After filing of nominations for second phase ended on March 29, there were nine candidates in the fray. Candidates of Koshal Kranti Dal, Pragatisheel Samaj Party, Odisha Pragati Dal, Hindustan Nirmal Dal and two  Independents are contesting the election apart from the three major political parties.

Jharsuguda was a Congress fort from 1974 to 1985 and Kishore Kumar Mohanty of Janata  Dal captured it in 1990. The Congress snatched the seat from Janata Dal in 1995 when  Mohanty was defeated by Birendra Pandey of the party. In 2000, Mohanty regained the seat for BJD.Jharsuguda Assembly constituency comes under the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency and goes to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assembly polls Jharsuguda Assembly segment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp