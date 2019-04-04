Road mishaps claim six lives in State 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BARIPADA : At least six persons, including a woman, died and three others sustained injuries on Wednesday in separate road accidents in the State.Three persons of Kalopala village in Kalahandi district were travelling on a motorcycle on Tuesday night when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch near Hichala Mandi. While Rohit Satnami died on the spot, Pintu Satnami and Hrusikesh Satnami were admitted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital. Pintu succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Hrusikesh is undergoing treatment.

In another road mishap in Mayurbhanj district, two persons died on Tuesday night. The deceased are Hrusikesh Sargharia (46) and Bisikeshan Prusti (50) of Uthaninugaon village under Badasahi block. They were working in a cloth store at Baripada and returning to their village when their bike was hit by an ambulance at Karanjia Chowk, around 3 km from the town.

Baripada Sadar IIC S L Minz said the driver of the ambulance Sumanta Kumar Behera (32) of Jamudiha village under Kaptipada police limits was arrested. Police sent the bodies to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Behera was produced in Baripada SDJM court which remanded him in judicial custody after rejecting his bail plea.

Rourkela: A 22-year-old woman died after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck on NH-143 near Hockey Square under RN Pali police limits on Wednesday. RN Pali IIC Bijay Bihari said Ipsita Gadnayak of Rajgangpur area was on her way towards Balughat when the mishap occurred at 7.25 am. The body was handed over to her family after autopsy, police said.

PPT employee dies

Jagatsinghpur: An employee of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) died and his son sustained injures when his two-wheeler collided with a car at Khandtiri on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway under Raghunathpur police limits. Nrusingha Nayak and his son where on their way to Puri from Paradip when the accident took place. While Nayak died on the spot, his son sustained injuries and was admitted to Raghunathpur hospital. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Police seized the car. The driver managed to flee.