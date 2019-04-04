Home States Odisha

Road mishaps claim six lives in State 

At least six persons, including a woman, died and three others sustained injuries on Wednesday in separate road accidents in the State.

Published: 04th April 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BARIPADA : At least six persons, including a woman, died and three others sustained injuries on Wednesday in separate road accidents in the State.Three persons of Kalopala village in Kalahandi district were travelling on a motorcycle on Tuesday night when their  vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch near Hichala Mandi. While Rohit Satnami died on the spot, Pintu Satnami and Hrusikesh Satnami were admitted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital. Pintu succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Hrusikesh is undergoing treatment. 

In another road mishap in Mayurbhanj district, two persons died on Tuesday night. The deceased are Hrusikesh Sargharia (46) and Bisikeshan Prusti (50) of Uthaninugaon village under Badasahi block. They were working in a cloth store at Baripada and returning to their village when their bike was hit by an ambulance at Karanjia Chowk, around 3 km from the town.

Baripada Sadar IIC S L Minz said the driver of the ambulance Sumanta Kumar Behera (32) of Jamudiha village under Kaptipada police limits was arrested. Police sent the bodies to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. Behera was produced in Baripada SDJM court which remanded him in judicial custody after rejecting his bail plea.

Rourkela: A 22-year-old woman died after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck on NH-143 near Hockey Square under RN Pali police limits on Wednesday. RN Pali IIC Bijay Bihari said Ipsita Gadnayak of Rajgangpur area was on her way towards Balughat when the mishap occurred at 7.25 am. The body was handed over to her family after autopsy, police said.

PPT employee dies
Jagatsinghpur: An employee of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) died and his son sustained injures when his two-wheeler collided with a car at Khandtiri on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway under Raghunathpur police limits.  Nrusingha Nayak and his son where on their way to Puri from Paradip when the accident took place. While Nayak died on the spot, his son sustained injuries and was admitted to Raghunathpur hospital. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Police seized the car. The driver managed to flee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp