Sarangi slams Naveen over BJD tickets to scam-tainted leaders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for allegedly shielding scam tainted BJD leaders. Coming down heavily on the BJD Government for deceiving small depositors who have been duped by chit fund companies, senior BJP leader and party candidate for Balasore Parliamentary seat Pratap Sarangi said the CM has given tickets to leaders who have been either questioned by the CBI or on bail in chit fund case.

Sarangi said sitting MP from Balasore Rabindra Jena, who is on bail in the Seashore chit fund scam, has put up big hoardings in the coastal town giving wide publicity to self as one of the best Parliamentarians after his renomination for the constituency.

BJD supremo Naveen has given protection to all the leaders including Sanjay Dasburma, Prasanna Achayra, Pravat Tripathy and Prabhat Biswal by providing them or their kin party tickets, he said. The BJP leader criticised the State Government for not utilising the corpus created for providing relief to small depositors who have lost their money. Only 1,704 depositors have received money form the Government after five years of creation of the corpus fund, he added.