Self-immolation bid by woman foiled

 A self immolation bid by a woman in front of Naveen Nivas was foiled by the security personnel here on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A self immolation bid by a woman in front of Naveen Nivas was foiled by the security personnel here on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Kaptipada tehsil in Mayurbhanj district, had attempted suicide by dousing herself in petrol when the security staff caught hold of her and whisked her away. She alleged that she had given Rs 1 lakh to former BJD MLA and party’s Udala candidate for Assembly election this year, Shrinath Soren, for a government job.

She had earlier accused Soren and one of his aides Swarup Das of sexually assaulting her. In 2014, the former MLA and his accomplice were booked in a gang-rape case. However, Soren maintained that the allegations levelled against him are false and baseless.

As Soren failed to keep his promise, she asked him to return the money. When she repeatedly demanded money, Soren allegedly called her to his residence to take her money back. However, instead of returning the money, the former MLA and Swarup confined her in a room and raped her, the woman had alleged in her complaint.

Airport police station IIC Umakanta Pradhan said, “the woman was taken to a hospital and her condition is stable. Further investigation into the matter is on.” Sources said the woman told the investigators that no action was taken against Soren after her allegations and if he wins the elections he will spare no chance to browbeat her.

