Time to dislodge BJD for new Odisha: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

ROURKELA: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday attacked the BJD Government for being ‘anti-poor’, ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-farmers’.Addressing a public meeting at Raibhoga under Biramitrapur Assembly constituency for BJP nominee Shankar Oram, Das said Odisha’s KALIA scheme is an eyewash. He accused the BJD Government of depriving Odisha farmers of benefits under PM Krishi Samman Yojana, while Jharkhand Government in two instalments paid Rs 4,000 and will pay Rs 2,000 under the Central scheme to its farmers in May.

He lashed out at the State Government for depriving Odias of Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Voters of Odisha should not waste this opportunity to dethrone the 19-year-old BJD Government and elect BJP to build a new Odisha and a new Bharat,” he said. Stating that bureaucrats who have no concern for people are running the Government in Odisha, Das insisted on double engine growth in the State. With BJP in Odisha, all welfare schemes of Modi Government would be effectively implemented, he said.

The BJP leader also came down heavily on Congress for minority appeasement. He said the then Congress PM Manmohan Singh had announced that minority Muslims have first right on country’s resources, but Modi Government is working with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Bikash’ without discriminating on grounds of caste, creed and religion.

Das said this Parliamentary election is crucial to re-elect PM Modi who decisively conducted surgical strike and air strike to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He stressed the need to punish Congress and other Opposition parties who questioned the valour of Indian Army for vote bank politics.

He exhorted voters of Biramitrapur Assembly constituency to ensure victory of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram from Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency to retain him in the Ministry. Earlier, he addressed a public meeting at K Balang of Bonai Assembly constituency for BJP nominee Anil Barla.

Meanwhile, preparations are afoot for Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Kirei near Sundargarh town. Yogi Adityanath is also likely to address a public meeting at Rourkela.