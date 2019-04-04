Home States Odisha

Tough job on Kaushalya’s hand

Despite being the wife of MP Jhina, Kaushalya had not been actively involved in politics.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: In keeping with the promise of fielding 33 percent women in Lok Sabha seats, the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announced Kaushalya Hikaka, the wife of sitting MP Jhina Hikaka, as the party candidate from Koraput constituency. However, the former school teacher with little experience in politics faces a tough task of plunging straight into the rough and tumble of elections and taking on strong opponents in the battle field.

Kaushalya Hikaka

Despite being the wife of MP Jhina, Kaushalya had not been actively involved in politics. Neither does she have a connect with workers or people at the grassroots nor do party  workers recognise her.

Under these circumstances, it will be difficult for the new face to ensure win for the ruling party as she would have to fight the poll battle with a senior leader like Jayram Pangi who will be contesting from the seat for BJP and Congress’ Sapatagiri Ulaka. 

A former teacher of Unit I High School in Bhubaneswar, Kaushalya had been staying in  Bhubaneswar after being transferred by the State Government on security grounds ever since Jhina was released by Maoists in 2012. Jhina was kidnapped by ultras in 2012 and  kept in captivity for 34 days when he was the Laxmipur MLA.

It was then that people had seen Kaushalya for the first time. Sources said her candidature for the seat has left not just the party workers but also other senior aspirants surprised.

The prestigious constituency was a stronghold of Congress till 2009 and former Chief  Minister Giridhar Gamang had won from it for nine consecutive times. He had lost to  Jayaram Pangi of BJD in 2009 and again in 2014, to Hikaka. He was denied ticket this time  due to a perceptible anti-incumbency factor in the constituency. 

What has left the poll managers of BJD worried is that the first phase polling is just a few days left but campaigning for Kaushalaya is yet to gain pace. Further, the candidature of Kaushalya has created dissidence in the party with many BJD supporters unwilling to campaign for her.
On the other hand, Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Jeypore has rejuvenated the district unit of BJP which is working overtime to ensure win for its candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp