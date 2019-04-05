Home States Odisha

Odisha man's hands chopped over old dispute, six held

On Monday, the accused chopped off the hand of Alok Das while he was going to take bath in a nearby river. Police suspected old rivalry as the reason behind the incident.

Published: 05th April 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Three days after the gruesome incident in which the hand of a 30-year-old youth was chopped off at Rajiv Nagar here, Balangir police on Thursday arrested six persons, including a woman, for their involvement in the crime.

They are Tushar Padhi, Muna Padhi, Ghansi Banchor, Jhasketan Nanda, Dilu Banchor and the woman Ariya. Police also seized weapons used for the crime.

On Monday, the accused chopped off the hand of Alok Das while he was going to take bath in a nearby river. Police suspected old rivalry as the reason behind the incident.

Sources say Das had an altercation with them. Later, they attacked him and chopped off his hand with a sharp weapon. A profusely bleeding Das was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital by the locals.

After the incident, Ariya provided shelter to all the accused in her house in Sambalpur. Police also seized a country-made pistol during search from Ariya’s house. Further investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp