Odisha man's hands chopped over old dispute, six held

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Three days after the gruesome incident in which the hand of a 30-year-old youth was chopped off at Rajiv Nagar here, Balangir police on Thursday arrested six persons, including a woman, for their involvement in the crime.

They are Tushar Padhi, Muna Padhi, Ghansi Banchor, Jhasketan Nanda, Dilu Banchor and the woman Ariya. Police also seized weapons used for the crime.

On Monday, the accused chopped off the hand of Alok Das while he was going to take bath in a nearby river. Police suspected old rivalry as the reason behind the incident.

Sources say Das had an altercation with them. Later, they attacked him and chopped off his hand with a sharp weapon. A profusely bleeding Das was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital by the locals.

After the incident, Ariya provided shelter to all the accused in her house in Sambalpur. Police also seized a country-made pistol during search from Ariya’s house. Further investigation is on.