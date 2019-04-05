Home States Odisha

Chhau festival called off in view of poll code

Discontent is brewing among the tribals of Mayurbhanj district after the administration cancelled the spring festival,  ‘Chhau’,  in view of the Model Code Conduct for the General Elections.

Published: 05th April 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Discontent is brewing among the tribals of Mayurbhanj district after the administration cancelled the spring festival,  ‘Chhau’,  in view of the Model Code Conduct for the General Elections.
The decision was taken by Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (DCEO) Niti Ranjan Sen, who recently asked Collector Vineet Bhardwaj not to give permission for the festival citing violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Celebrated with pomp every year before Maha Visubha Sankranti, the district administration provides funds for the festival and also conducts programmes. As Government fund is used for the festival, it has been called off. This year, the festival was to be held from April 11 to 13 at Chhau ground in Baripada.
The members of Uttara Sahi Chhau Nrutya Pratishthan and Dakshina Sahi Nritya Mandir said the festival was celebrated during 2014 elections though the code of conduct was in force. “If the festival was allowed at that time, why not this year,” questioned Krushnachandra Das and Dillip Kumar Mishra, presidents of both the organisations.

A delegation of both the groups met Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and said that the age-old tradition should not be given up.
 

Comments

