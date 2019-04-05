Home States Odisha

Odisha government ends Dr Budhan Murmu's long wait for VRS

Filing of nominations for the last phase of elections including Saraskana have started from April 2 and will continue till April 9.

Published: 05th April 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The six-month-long wait of BJP candidate from Saraskana Assembly seat under Mayurbhanj Parliamentary constituency for voluntary retirement from service (VRS) came to an end on Friday with the State Government accepting Dr Budhan Murmu’s application for resignation.

Dubbing the delay in granting permission to Murmu for voluntary retirement as a method of harassment by BJD, State BJP general secretary Lekahshri Samantsinghar said the ruling party was scared of the popularity of Murmu who is serving as a doctor in a primary health centre of the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district.

“The BJD was trying hard to prevent me from contesting this election. The ruling party does not want the progress of tribals. As the good wishes of people are with me, they failed in their design. This is the victory of democracy and people of Saraskana,” Murmu told reporters.

Murmu, who has been serving as a doctor in the district for the last 27 years, was running from pillar to post for getting State Government’s approval for his voluntary retirement. Though he had applied for VRS on October 4 last year, his application was pending for approval from the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The tribal doctor had staged a dharna outside the residence of Naveen on Wednesday along with two BJP leaders demanding immediate approval of his application for resignation. 

Filing of nominations for the last phase of elections including Saraskana has started from April 2 and will continue till April 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budhan Murmu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp