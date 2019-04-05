Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha elections 2019: In the electoral fray, modesty is the trademark of Odisha's Bishnu Charan Das

A former sarpanch of Salagan Gram Panchayat, Das was arrested and jailed 10 times for participating in different social revolutions during his 45-year-long political carrier.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Clad in dhoti, kurta with a Gandhi cap on his head, 70-year-old Bishnu Charan Das, who is contesting the polls as a candidate of Kalinga Sena from Salepur-Tangi Assembly segment, has embarked on modest door-to-door campaigning on his bicycle.

In a far cry from decorated vehicles, loudspeakers, posters and banners, the Gandhian has been moving from village to village on his bicycle to convince people to vote for him. His sole campaign tool is a packet of push cards. Das hands over the cards to the voters while singing songs and parodies penned by him at their doorsteps.

Since it is tough to knock the doors of more than 2 lakh voters belonging to 33-gram panchayats of Salepur block and 13 of Tangi-Choudwar block, Das prefers campaigning at prominent intersections. Voters from nearby localities rush to the spot where the septuagenarian sings parodies like ‘He Nabina Pachha Ku Ana, Pachhare Jagichhi Kalinga Sena’.

Das says he believes in ‘eco-friendly’ campaign without any hullabaloo or sloganeering. “I prefer a simple and non-corrupt way of campaigning. I am not trying to influence voters by any other means,” he said.  A resident of Khaipadia under Salagan gram panchayat of Tangi-Choudwar block, Das started his campaign around two weeks back.

The Gandhian who has been involved in various social programmes and active in politics for the last 45 years says he had worked with former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and campaigned for him in Choudwar. He has also been instrumental in intensifying ‘OTM Banchao Sangram’ and Anna Hazare and Baba Ramdev’s revolution against black money in the locality.

A former sarpanch of Salagan Gram Panchayat, Das was arrested and jailed 10 times for participating in different social revolutions during his 45-year-long political carrier.  “The voters are appreciating my candidature and have assured to support me,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bishnu Charan Das Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp