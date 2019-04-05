Home States Odisha

Minakshee Mahanta BJD candidate for Champua

The BJD on Thursday announced Minakshee Mahanta as its candidate from Champua Assembly seat in Keonjhar district.

Published: 05th April 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Thursday announced Minakshee Mahanta as its candidate from Champua Assembly seat in Keonjhar district.

Minakshee replaced Ollywood actor Tatwa Prakash Satpathy, popularly known as Papu Pom Pom, who was fielded by the ruling party from the constituency in 2014 polls. Satpathy had finished third behind winning Independent candidate Sanatan Mahakud and runners-up Kusha Apat, also an Independent. Sanatan had won the Champua seat by 69,635 votes.

A protege of Sanatan, Minakshee was the State president of Jana Samruddhi Party floated by the former. Sanatan had recently met Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik seeking a ticket from Champua. Naveen, however, is reported to have agreed to field a candidate sponsored by the sitting MLA. Sources said the BJD candidate for Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency Chandrani Murmu is also a close confidante of Sanatan.

On the other hand, the BJD is yet to announce its candidate for Kendrapara and Baripada Assembly constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp