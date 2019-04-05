Home States Odisha

Odisha: Orchards face election code in mango season

Director of Horticulture has urged the Principal Secretary of Agriculture Department to obtain permission from the CEO to go for auction of fruit orchards during the current season.

For representational purposes.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It’s election time and enforcement of model code of conduct for everything revolving around it is understandable. But, can you imagine that enforcement of code of conduct can be a detrimental force for auctioning mango orchards in the State? Well, the Directorate of Horticulture thinks so.

A communication in possession of ‘The Express’ reveals the Director of Horticulture has urged the Principal Secretary of Agriculture Department to obtain permission from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to go for auction of fruit orchards during the current season.

The Directorate has a number of fruit farms and nurseries of mango, litchi, sapeta and guava in different districts. The fruit orchards are auctioned every year and the revenue is deposited with the Government.

“Now the fruit crops like mango and litchi are in bearing stage and require to be auctioned. Since the model code of conduct for General Elections-2019 is in force, it is required to obtain the approval of CEO to go for auctioning of orchards,” the communication stated.

Though a fortnight has passed since the permission has been sought, it is yet to reach the authority concerned.

However, this is not the first time that the approval for auctioning of orchards has been sought. The authority seeks permission, if the code of conduct is imposed during April.

Deputy Director of Horticulture (DDH) Subash Mahanta admitted that there is no requirement of approval for auction as it is a time-bound activity and the revenue obtained in the process is deposited.

“It is a routine programme and there is no new announcement or launch of any scheme. It also has nothing to do with favouring anyone or causing any damage to anything. Since it is an usual practice of seeking approval during elections, we have followed it,” he said.

As fruits are seasonal crops, the authority is apprehensive of loss of revenue, if permission is not accorded in time.

“We had got the approval during 2014 elections. We would go with that if no fresh permission is obtained. If the auction is delayed, there is a possibility of fruits in orchards being damaged in thunderstorms and traders would not procure the damaged ones,” Mahanta clarified.

The State has 85 orchards having a cultivable area of 1447.3 hectares in 28 districts. Kuanr farm in Keonjhar and Chitrakonda farm in Malkangiri district are two big farms having orchard area of 51.75 ha and 42.5 ha respectively.

