Rice politics in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Subsidised rice has become the main poll plank for both BJD and BJP in Kendrapara.

Even as the ruling party is basking in the glory of successful implementation of `1 per kg rice scheme, the BJP is trying its best to convince voters that it is because of Centre’s subsidy that the State is able to implement the scheme. The BJP leaders said while the Central Government is providing subsidy of `24.64 per kg rice, the State Government is contributing only `3.16 per kg rice for the subsidised rice scheme.

In the last poll, BJD candidates were elected from Kendrapara, Patkura and Mahakalapada whereas Congress candidates won from Aul and Rajnagar Assembly seats in the district.

While the subsidised rice scheme has helped the BJD steal a march on others, it might find it difficult to retain the three seats this time due to Baijayant Panda joining BJP and popularity of Narendra Modi, said Baidyanath Chaterjee, a local BJP leader.