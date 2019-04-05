Home States Odisha

Rice politics in Kendrapara

Subsidised rice has become the main poll plank for both BJD and BJP in Kendrapara.

Published: 05th April 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Subsidised rice has become the main poll plank for both BJD and BJP in Kendrapara.
Even as the ruling party is basking in the glory of successful implementation of `1 per kg rice scheme, the BJP is trying its best to convince voters that it is because of Centre’s subsidy that the State is able to implement the scheme. The BJP leaders said while the Central Government is providing subsidy of `24.64 per kg rice, the State Government is contributing only `3.16 per kg rice for the subsidised rice scheme.

In the last poll, BJD candidates were elected from Kendrapara, Patkura and Mahakalapada whereas Congress candidates won from Aul and Rajnagar Assembly seats in the district. 

While the subsidised rice scheme has helped the BJD steal a march on others, it might find it difficult to retain the three seats this time due to Baijayant Panda joining BJP and popularity of Narendra Modi, said Baidyanath Chaterjee, a local BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp