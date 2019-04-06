16 from Odisha crack UPSC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Anya Das is among the 16 aspirants from Odisha who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, the results of which were published on Friday.

Das from Jagatsinghpur district secured 60th rank in her third attempt to get into the most coveted service of the country.

Das, who is the only one from Odisha to secure a place in the Top 100 said, “I will work for improvement of the quality of education in our state.” “All children in our State should have access to quality education,” she added.

“I will work to bring down the dropout rate and improve learning outcomes in schools,” she told The Express.

The Ravenshaw graduate said she used to study around 10 hours and had secured 579 rank in the exams in her first attempt in 2016. She is undergoing training as an Indian Railway Personnel Service officer at Vadodra at present.

Anya’s mother Seema Das and father Indu Bhusan Bhuyan live in Jamshedpur. Bhuyan, a well-known writer and poet has received Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award and is presently working with Nuvoco Vistas in Jamshedpur.

The others who cleared the prestigious examinations include Soumya Ranjan Rout (118), Upasana Mohapatra (119), Jubin Mohapatra (235), Nabal Kumar Jain (350), Sourabh Mishra (357), Prasanta Mishra (367), Subhendu Kumar Patra (456), Somalin Subhadarshini (478) and Sudhanshu Nayak (500) and Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak (759).

A total of 759 candidates, who secured ranks, have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services including IAS, IFS and IPS.