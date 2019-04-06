BJD candidate skips campaign to save lives

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: For Purna Chandra Baka, BJD’s Chitrakonda candidate, electioneering took a backseat on Friday when he came across two accident victims on his way to Mathili.

Baka was on the way with his supporters for campaigning when he saw two critically injured men lying on the road near Bamanguda village under Mathili police limits. Baka stopped at the spot and contacted 108 ambulance service. When no ambulance turned up, he rushed the injured duo to Mathili community health centre (CHC) in his campaigning vehicle without wasting time.

The victims, natives of Durkajodi village under Dhungiaput panchayat, were heading to Mathili when their bike hit a tree. The two were lying unconscious for more than 20-30 minutes with multiple injuries when Baka reached the spot. Upon reaching the CHC, Baka not only admitted the victims but also waited there for a couple of hours. He left Mathili when the duo was shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput after their condition deteriorated.

“Accident victims should not be left unattended on roads. Saving the lives of the two men was more important,” the BJD candidate said.