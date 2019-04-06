BJP wants Nalini rejected

By PTI

SAMBALPUR: The BJP has demanded rejection of candidature of BJD nominee for the Parliamentary segment Nalinikanta Pradhan for holding office of profit.

Pradhan had filed his nomination for the Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency, which will go on poll on April 23, on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, BJP candidate for the constituency, Nitesh Ganga Deb alleged that Pradhan holds the post of nominee director of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited besides, director of Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) Limited, which comes under office of profit.

Nitesh’s lawyer, Siddharth Prasad Dash said Pradhan has furnished wrong information in his affidavit that was submitted along with the nomination papers. The BJD candidate has not mentioned in the affidavit that he holds the office of profit, he alleged.

The returning officer has called for a hearing on Saturday to verify the allegations and ascertain the authenticity of the claims made against Pradhan.

Protest at Jajpur

Jajpur: The BJP supporters of Sarbeswar Behura opposed the candidature of Ramesh Chandra Parida from Dharmasala Assembly constituency. They held a protest meeting at a temple in Jaraka Bazaar which was attended by party workers of 54 gram panchayats of Dharmasala. It was decided that Behura will enter the poll fray as an Independent candidate. The general secretary of BJP district unit, Behura was an aspirant for party ticket from Dharmasala Assembly constituency but the party choose Parida over him.