Congmen resign in Paradip, Balangir  

PARADIP/BALANGIR: IN a jolt to Jagatsinghpur unit of Congress, secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee-cum-Congress MLA aspirant Pramod Kishore Jena and his supporters resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting candidature of Bapi Sarkhel.
The Congress MLA candidate Sarkhel and Jena were two aspirants of party ticket from this seat. The party’s decision to give ticket to Sarkhel did not go down well with Jena and his supporters.

Jena had fought the 2009 election against sitting MLA Damodar Rout from the Assembly segment and got only 13,500 votes. In 2014, Sarkhel got the party ticket and secured 46,000 votes. Jena alleged that Sarkhel is an outsider and does not deserve candidature from Jagatsinghpur.
His supporters burnt the effigy chief of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik and brothers duo Chiranjib Biswal and Ranjib Biswal for faulty distribution of tickets.

At Balangir, hundreds of Congress workers, including 19 panchayat samiti members and nine sarpanchs of Deogaon block, resigned from the party on Friday. The workers informed that unhappy over activities of Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, they took the decision to quit the party.
Earlier on Wednesday, nine senior leaders, including OPCC general secretary Laxman Meher, had resigned from the party over candidature of Samarendra Mishra, son of Narasingh.
 

