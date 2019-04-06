Home States Odisha

Cop among 12 injured in Choudwar group clash

Tension ran high at Banipada village under Choudwar police limits following a group clash in the wee hours of Friday.

Published: 06th April 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

The place in Banipada village where group clash occurred | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at Banipada village under Choudwar police limits following a group clash in the wee hours of Friday. As many as 12 persons, including three women and a police officer, have been injured in the clash.

As per reports, the residents of Malika Sahi and Gauda Sahi in Banipada village were at a dispute following a quarrel during Holi celebration. The clash erupted after a play in the village when two groups indulged in a verbal duel over the same issue. The argument took an ugly turn when both the groups started pelting stones and glass at each other.

On being informed, Choudwar police along with IIC Padmanabh Pradhan reached the spot to pacify the agitators but sustained injuries on his head. The PCR van was also partly damaged.
While the injured have been admitted to hospital, condition of two persons is stated to be critical. 
Police have whisked away 25 persons from both sides and detained them in the police station. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp