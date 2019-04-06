Cop among 12 injured in Choudwar group clash

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at Banipada village under Choudwar police limits following a group clash in the wee hours of Friday. As many as 12 persons, including three women and a police officer, have been injured in the clash.

As per reports, the residents of Malika Sahi and Gauda Sahi in Banipada village were at a dispute following a quarrel during Holi celebration. The clash erupted after a play in the village when two groups indulged in a verbal duel over the same issue. The argument took an ugly turn when both the groups started pelting stones and glass at each other.

On being informed, Choudwar police along with IIC Padmanabh Pradhan reached the spot to pacify the agitators but sustained injuries on his head. The PCR van was also partly damaged.

While the injured have been admitted to hospital, condition of two persons is stated to be critical.

Police have whisked away 25 persons from both sides and detained them in the police station.