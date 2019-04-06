Home States Odisha

Couple used fake Facebook account to cheat people   

A couple was arrested by Chauliaganj police on the charges of cheating 15 persons of `50 lakh by opening and operating a fake account in Facebook.

Published: 06th April 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A couple was arrested by Chauliaganj police on the charges of cheating 15 persons of `50 lakh by opening and operating a fake account in Facebook. The arrested are Muralidhar Altia (29) and his wife Taneya Parida (22) of Laigaon under Puruna Katak police limits in Boudh.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said, Madhusudan Tripathy, a Havildar of Odisha Industrial Security Force(OISF) had filed an FIR alleging that Taneya was operating a fake Facebook account by the name of Dr. Shubhasmita Mishra and befriended him. She then cheated him of `70,000 on the pretext of pursuing her higher medical course.

During investigation, it was found that the couple cheated more than 15 persons to the tune of `50 lakh.
Muralidhar never hesitated to identify himself as Taneya’s brother while adopting the modus operandi, the DCP informed and added that the two also spent the money on exploring foreign shores.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp