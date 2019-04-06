Couple used fake Facebook account to cheat people   

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A couple was arrested by Chauliaganj police on the charges of cheating 15 persons of `50 lakh by opening and operating a fake account in Facebook. The arrested are Muralidhar Altia (29) and his wife Taneya Parida (22) of Laigaon under Puruna Katak police limits in Boudh.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said, Madhusudan Tripathy, a Havildar of Odisha Industrial Security Force(OISF) had filed an FIR alleging that Taneya was operating a fake Facebook account by the name of Dr. Shubhasmita Mishra and befriended him. She then cheated him of `70,000 on the pretext of pursuing her higher medical course.

During investigation, it was found that the couple cheated more than 15 persons to the tune of `50 lakh.

Muralidhar never hesitated to identify himself as Taneya’s brother while adopting the modus operandi, the DCP informed and added that the two also spent the money on exploring foreign shores.