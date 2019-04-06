Hemananda campaigns for Amita

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Former chief minister Hemananda Biswal has started campaigning for his youngest daughter Amita Biswal, who is contesting from Sundargarh Assembly constituency.

However, the Congress veteran was careful not to attack his other daughter Sunita Biswal, who is contesting as BJD nominee from Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Hemananda, accompanied by Amita, on Friday campaigned for Congress at Daldali and Mangaspur villages of Tangarpali block in Sundargarh Assembly constituency. He was accompanied by Sundargarh District Congress Committee president B M Tripathy.

He appealed to voters to ensure victory for Amita and vote for the Congress.

On Thursday, he campaigned with Congress’ Lok Sabha nominee George Tirkey and sought votes for Congress without naming George. Attacking the BJD Government, Hemananda said the party failed to perform in the last 19 years.

He also criticised the Modi Government for failing to construct the second Brahmani bridge and upgrade the Ispat General Hospital at Rourkela. He claimed that NTPC’s under construction Medical College and Hospital is the contribution of the Congress.

Speaking to mediapersons, Hemananda said Sunita has his blessings but he cannot campaign for her.

