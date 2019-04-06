KIIT varsity finds place in global rankings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT University has entered the World University Impact Rankings-2019 of the Times Higher Education (THE). The first edition of THE World University Impact Rankings-2019 released recently included more than 450 universities from 76 countries.

KIIT is the only self-financing university from Eastern India and Odisha to find place in the prestigious global university ranking that aims to measure an institution’s impact on society based on its success in meeting UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 15-year-old university has been placed in the 301+ category in the coveted global ranking. IIT Bhubaneswar and a few well-known deemed universities from South India have also found places in the list.

According to the ranking report, KIIT has been rated high on sustainable development parameters such as reduced inequalities, peace, justice and strong institutions, partnership for goals and quality education.

SDGs adopted by the UN in 2016 provide a framework for developing the world in a sustainable way. In terms of other parameters, KIIT has been placed in 101-200 category with respect to reduced inequalities, 201+ in peace, justice and strong institutions and 301+ in quality education. Overall it has been placed 301+ category globally in impact rankings.

Staff and students of both KIIT and KISS thanked and expressed gratitude to founder Achyuta Samanta for his vision to carry out the mission of SDG and reducing inequalities since its inception.