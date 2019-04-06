Matric result likely in May

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Evaluation of answer sheets of annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2019, State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination and Madhyama Examination-2019 conducted simultaneously by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) concluded on Friday.

Informing this, BSE Secretary Ramashis Hazra said, the evaluation is expected to be error-free and the result will be out by May.

Total 16,197 teachers, including 761 chief examiners, 1,482 deputy chief examiners, 12,432 assistant examiners and 1,522 scrutinisers were engaged in the evaluation process of HSC, SOSC and Madhyama examinations at 60 evaluation centres.

The fate of 783 HSC students continue to hang in the balance as the authorities of BSE are yet to reach at a decision with regard to cancellation of examination on second language English subject at three exam centres and missing of 108 OMR answer sheets from an examination centre.

Acting on the reports of rampant malpractice, the BSE had cancelled English test of 222 students at Ghunsar Government High School in Balangir, 226 at PR High School in Dhenkanal and 227 students at Krupasindhu High School in Cuttack, the OMR sheets of 108 students appearing at Podia SSD High Schoo in Malkangiri district had gone missing. “A decision in this regard will be pronounced by the Board before declaration of the results,” said Hazra.